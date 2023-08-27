Chances for Rain tomorrow ahead of a mostly dry and sunny week

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Sunday ended our weekend with an even more beautiful day with sunnier conditions. If you like the sunshine, this week ahead is going to be for you as almost every day will be dry and sunny. To start the week though, we might be seeing our one and only chance for rain.
Tonight's low is at 57° with tomorrow's temperatures rising to the low 80s. As we warm up, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible.
