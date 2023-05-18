Chances for showers and thunderstorms return today, isolated strong to severe storms possible in the afternoon

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
We once again dealt with the hazy skies once again thanks to the Canadian wildfires. That kept temperatures down in the mid 60s.
We'll deal with another day of hazy conditions, but we should see a break from it Friday and Saturday before returning Sunday and Monday. Impacts are not expected down at the surface, but we'll monitor the situation closely, especially with the next system moving in.
The aformentioned storm system is set to move in today, and spell a chance of showers and thunderstorms for the area. A few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon, as defined by the Storm Prediction Center for the areas in dark green. The main hazards look to be hail and gusty winds, though a brief isolated tornado can't be ruled out. The timing of these storms will be between 1 PM and 7 PM. Highs top out in the 70s with a breezy south to west wind.