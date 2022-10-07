Chilly Friday, but slowly recovering over the gorgeous fall weekend

Mother nature has drawn up a beautiful fall weekend forecast for you. Not only will temperatures slowly increase, but we'll stay dry, and the trees will be inching closer to prime time.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures climbing towards 50. Winds will be from the north at 5 to 15 mph. It will feel very chilly most of the day Friday.
Overnight is when we'll hit our coldest point. Lows will be near 30 early Saturday morning.
Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy