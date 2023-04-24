Chilly stretch of weather to continue with scattered rain, snow today; more rain to end the week

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Since our bout of Summer about two week ago, the high has been at or below 45 degrees eight of the last nine days. Average this time of the year is now in the low 60s, and we are to likely stay below average for at least the next week or two.
A weak wave of lower pressure will spell a few scattered rain and snow showers across the area to kick off the last week of April. This will be very similar to what we had on Friday. A rumble of thunder could also be possible as well. Winds will be light out of the west and northwest with highs in the 40s to low 50s.
We'll clear out tonight with skies become mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows fall back into the 20s to low 30s with a light northeast wind.