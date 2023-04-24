Chilly stretch of weather to continue with scattered rain, snow today; more rain to end the week

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Sibley and Scott Counties. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Pepin and Dunn Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Sibley and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Carver, Scott and Dakota Counties. Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Brown and Blue Earth Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville, Yellow Medicine and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Lac qui Parle and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Pierce and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Ramsey and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington, Goodhue, Pierce and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, Pierce and St. Croix Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Wright and Stearns Counties. .Snowmelt water and recent rain continues to make it into the river system. Rivers are cresting or will be cresting over the next few days. Forecasted conditions look dry over the next few days. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire. * WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 773.0 feet, Parkland area along the river may flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 700 PM CDT Sunday, the stage was 774.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 700 PM CDT Sunday was 776.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 766.4 feet Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 773.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 773.8 feet on 05/15/2003. &&