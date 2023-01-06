Chilly weather and freezing fog chances today with "warmer" weather to follow

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Snow is officially out of the area, and with to the system leaving, we are now in for some chilly temps. However, low temps won't last long, as warmer weather is in forecast.
This morning and evening will have fog and freezing fog chances with visibility reduced down to a couple of miles at times. Freezing fog is a phenomenon in which freezing temperatures, calm winds, and dewpoints near temperatures allow fog to form and freeze on surfaces. This means that some roads could end up slippery during the morning and evening commute.
Other than fog, these next few days will be chilly and dry. This makes the weekend for a great time to... READ MORE