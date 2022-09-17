Chippewa Valley trending drier as humidity and temps continue to increase

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
The weekend continues to look like we are still in the middle of summer with plenty of humidity and warm temps. Today our temps were close to 80 with dewpoints in the mid to upper 60s. This gives off some uncomfortable humidity and will still be noticeable into the late evening hours where the Chippewa Valley will see some more storm chances.
Around midnight tonight, there will be more scattered showers moving through the area. These showers are trending drier with a good chance the area does not see any storms. Those that do, storms won't last long and a very little chance of being severe. There is a small chance of a few showers lasting into very early hours tomorrow with no hinderance of Sunday's enjoyment.
Although there is no rain for much of Sunday, it will be...