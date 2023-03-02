Cloudier but seasonable weather will be with us the next few days

The first day of Meteorological Spring was indecisive as to whether it came as a lion or a lamb (depends on how you look at it or who you ask), as we dealt with seasonably mild temperatures and some snow.
The good news is today is looking quiet with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be light overall and temperatures in the low to mid 30s, which will be at to a few degrees below seasonal averages. Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy for tonight with lows in the mid teens to low 20s and winds light out of the southeast.
The weekend overall to start looks good, but rain and snow chances return for the second half of the weekend. CLICK HERE for details.