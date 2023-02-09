Cloudier skies, increasing winds return for today but temperatures remain mild

After seeing sunny skies and highs in the 40s on our Wednesday, we'll be seeing some small changes to round out the workweek.
Skies will be cloudy for our Thursday and a few flurries and light snow showers along with patchy areas of drizzle could be possible. The bigger snows will fall in southern Wisconsin and eastern Iowa.
A cold front will increase the winds and drop temperatures heading into tonight and Friday, but only back to near seasonal averages.
