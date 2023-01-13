Clouds held strong on Friday. Saturday morning/midday is only chance to see it before thicker clouds return

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures today across Western Wisconsin were all within a few degrees of one another thanks in part to continued cloud cover. Highs only differed by five degrees between Osceola and Black River Falls.
Most of Western Wisconsin topped out in the mid 20s with Black River Falls on the edge of the upper 20s and places like Osceola, Cumberland, and Rice Lake on the edge of the low 20s.
Partial clearing was expected Friday afternoon, but it never happened. Despite the expected return today, the sun remains missing. If you've seen a peek of the sun and got a picture, please share it as a comment on Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer's Facebook page.
A few more breaks remain possible overnight, but the sky should continue to be at least mostly cloudy.
The best chance to see the sun is... READ MORE