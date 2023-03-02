Clouds return overnight and last through the weekend with a couple chances for snow, possibly some mix

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It was a beautiful sunny day across Western Wisconsin, though temps were cooler than the past few days. Still, enjoy any sunshine that we can get, because at least a mostly cloudy sky will return overnight and last through the weekend.
Temps today only topped out in the low to mid 30s, which is right about average. Eau Claire's average high climbed to 35 today, and tonight's average low is 16 with the forecast low a few degrees warmer near 20 as those clouds increase.
Expect clouds to increase to mostly cloudy by tomorrow morning, and be mostly cloudy all day. Temps will actually be warmer than today with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. The wind won't be an issue either, as it'll be out of the southeast at only 3 to 8 mph.
Saturday might not be quite as warm, but there is a slight chance for light snow... READ MORE