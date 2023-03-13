Cold but drier weather following weekend snowfall; warming up by midweek

The weather over the weekend was not ideal across the Chippewa Valley as we had another round of slushy accumulating snowfall. Most areas saw 3-7" of snow with totals in Polk and Rusk counties reaching as much as 10".
In its wake, we'll have quieter conditions with a mostly cloudy sky, but it'll be chilly with highs in the mid 20s to low 30s, a good 10 degrees below average.
Skies clear heading into tonight and winds go light to calm, setting the stage for a rather cold night. Lows will drop into the single digits above and below zero, which would be the coldest night we've had in about two weeks.
