Cold front brings rain and eventually snow to Western Wisconsin Saturday through Monday

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Rivers continue to spill well out of their banks as snowmelt water from up north continues to move downstream. Thankfully, snow up north is now completely melted after our four day stretch of summerlike warmth that brought 80+ temps to Eau Claire and most of Western Wisconsin for four straight days.
River Flood Warnings are in effect at nearly all river gauge sites, and water is closing roads near rivers even where there aren't warnings. Do not drive through any flood water- only 1 foot of moving water can cause even bigger trucks and SUVs to lose traction and get swept to deeper waters. You may not be able to judge how deep the water is, and you can't be sure the road even exists anymore under the dirty water.
The good news is the National Weather Service is forecasting crests this weekend not much higher than they already are, though there is more rain in the forecast through the weekend, and likely some snow... READ MORE