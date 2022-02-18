Cold Saturday, Warm Sunday, Snow Monday

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
As expected, it wasn't the amount of snow that caused many issues Friday afternoon. Only a half inch to an inch of snow fell, which was just enough to cover roads and make them slippery.
The main factor was the near zero visibility from wind gusts that exceeded 50 mph at times, with the strongest wind coming right as the snow came to an end earlier this evening. Snow that had already fallen was picked up by the wind and blown around again, creating near zero visibility on top of those roads that had just enough snow on them to become slippery.
Temps will crash, too, with forecast lows below zero and wind chills as cold as -25 Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon temps will only be in the teens and it will feel close to zero. Temps will warm up Saturday night and eventually top out near or above 40 Sunday afternoon.
