Colder temperatures and wind arrive after cold front that brings small rain chances tonight/tomorrow morning

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Another day, another above average high temperature in Eau Claire. Western Wisconsin was about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than Eau Claire's 64 degree average high temperature with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Temperatures will remain mild tonight, but a strong cold front will move through late tonight/tomorrow morning with some isolated to possibly scattered showers. That will also bring a change from this warm weather we've been having for early October standards.
Temps will only fall to the low 50s tonight, but temps only warm a couple of degrees until the cold front completely clears the Chippewa Valley midday. Temps will then begin to fall through the afternoon with the aid of a strong northerly wind.
That wind will be sustained out of the north