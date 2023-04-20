 Skip to main content
Colder temps will cause lighter and scattered rain to change to snow tomorrow

Regional - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast1.png

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Rain today has ranged from about 1/2" all the way up to over an inch in spots.

The heaviest rain fell with a thunderstorm early this morning, but we've received a decent dose of moderate rain in a few waves today that'll finally fizzle out this evening.

Water levels on the rivers will rise again, and almost all locations are expected to crest at or above flood stage as early as this weekend. The exception is the Trempealeau River at Arcadia.

The Chippewa River at both Durand and Eau Claire is forecast to rise back above

