Comfortable weather is NOT in forecast for Eau Claire Marathon this weekend

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
We were on the warm side of an approaching cold front Friday with highs in the 60s across Western Wisconsin, but rain moved in during the evening and cooler weather is in store this weekend.
Those colder temperatures will be carried into Western Wisconsin with a strong wind out of the Northwest that'll be at its strongest Sunday into Monday with gusts near 40 mph possible.
The Eau Claire Marathon is going on this weekend, and it's not just the cooler temps and wind that'll affect runners. Saturday evening's kids' run, 5K, and 10K will have temps in the upper 40s to near 50 at best with a northwest breeze of 5 to 15 mph gusting into the 20s.
There is a slight chance for a few showers Saturday, but precipitation will be likely during at least the beginning of the marathon and half marathon Sunday morning, and will likely fall as snow...