Continued cloud cover comes with chances for flurries and light snow through the week

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Sunday was an average day across Western Wisconsin with highs in the low to mid 20s. Eau Claire hit the average high of 23 exactly this afternoon after waking up to flurries and a light dusting of snow that measured up to 0.1" on our snowboard outside the WQOW News 18 studio.
Temps this evening are only a few degrees cooler than the highs, which is a result of the continued cloud cover. Sure, we'd love to see sunshine, but the nights would be a lot colder if the sky was clear. Unfortunately, there aren't many chances for clouds to clear over the next week.
If lucky, there's a slight chance each day for several minutes to up to an hour or so of partial sunshine, but more than likely the pesky clouds will hold strong. Flurries are likely most of this next week, too, but accumulations aren't likely most days.
There is a small chance for another trace to... READ MORE