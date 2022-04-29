Cool, wet and windy weekend with a chance for thunder

Have you got big plans to get outdoors and enjoy mother nature this weekend? or maybe you're ready to bust open all the windows and get going on that deep spring clean.
Well, you'll need a raincheck on both of those counts as we're in for a wet, windy and cool weekend.
Friday will be cloudy and windy with high temperatures finally climbing back towards average. Highs will top out in the low 60s as a warm front moves closer.
Winds will be from the southeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Isolated rain chances will be possible in the late afternoon.
The bulk of the rain will start...READ MORE.