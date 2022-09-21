Cooldown continues through Friday morning, where patchy frost is possible mainly north and east of Eau Claire in typically cool spots

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temps are a lot cooler this afternoon than they were yesterday. Yesterday was hot and humid ahead of storm chances with dew points near 70 and temps in the mid 80s which made it feel like the upper 80s to near 90 in spots.
Temps fell quickly ahead of the cold front as rain-cooled air from the storms moved through before midnight. but the dew points didn't fall too much until after the front passed a couple hours after midnight. Dew points dropped from the incredibly humid 70 degrees down to the very dry low 50s by early this morning and have settled in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon.
Going forward, just a few isolated showers are possible this evening as a cooler air continues to move into Western Wisconsin, but expect temps to fall to the low 40s tonight in the Chippewa Valley and possibly even near 40 north and east in typically cool spots.
Frost usually won't form until the temps fall into... READ MORE