Cooler temps and lower humidity return after rain and storms come to an end Wednesday morning

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures warmed quickly to the low 80s today by late morning, but early afternoon storms slowed the warming. Dew points peaked near 70 in Eau Claire right before the storm moved through just after 1pm.
Temps cooled due to the rain but then began to warm again as humidity remained high with dew points in the mid to upper 60s.
Rain totals from earlier rounds didn't add up to much in the Chippewa Valley, but areas to the north got up to a half inch or so in the US-8 corridor near Chetek and Cumberland.
We're likely not done with rain/storms just yet as scattered... READ MORE