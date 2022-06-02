Cooler temps arrive with more wind tomorrow before rain returns for the weekend

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temps were warmer today than the past few, but that came with quite a bit of wind. Highs were a degree or two above average with most places in the Chippewa Valley warming to the mid to upper 70s. Today's average high for Eau Claire is 75.
The wind was out of the west or southwest for most of today, and gusts were generally between 25 and 35 mph. However, late afternoon gusts really got going in a few spots thanks to the showers passing overhead. While some rain reached the ground, most evaporated into the dry air before getting to the ground. That evaporating air is cooler than surrounding temps and falls out of the clouds before spreading out once it hits the ground.
That created a gust of 55mph at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport around 3pm, which is just 3mph below the threshold for a severe thunderstorm warning and there wasn't even any thunder in the cell!
Those showers are along a weak cold front that will continue southeast tonight. Cooler temperatures are expected to filter in for the next couple days. Expect lows in the 40s the next few nights, and tomorrow's high will only reach