Cooler temps will continue with only a few small rain chances over the next week

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Clouds kept the Chippewa Valley cool today with highs only in the low to mid 60s. Eau Claire only warmed to 64, which was the coolest temperature in 111 days when the high was just 62° on May 19.
Since then, The warmest Eau Claire has been this summer has been 68°, which we hit several times.
This has been an above average summer, with fewer than average days with highs in the 60s and 70s since May and higher than average number of days with highs in the 90s and of course, 100s since Eau Claire actually hit that mark Sunday for the first time in over 12 years.
It's important to note that...