Cooler than average temps and more chances for rain follow this past weekend's snow storm

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
First, can we just take a step back and reminisce on last week's warmth? We had summer like weather with highs breaking records last Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 90!
All week was at least 10 degrees above average and most of the highs were 20 to 40 degrees above average! Temps cooled down in a hurry yesterday as rain fell and turned to snow.
It snowed hard in Eau Claire, and probably 4 to 8 inches fell from the sky. I was grilling yesterday evening and it was snowing hard around 6pm. Snow added up to about an inch on my driveway then melted completely as snow rates decreased.
Only 2 inches could be measurable in the city of Eau Claire, but there were reports just outside of the city of 3 to 6 inches, and areas just east got more. A lot more. Brackett and Fall Creek... READ MORE