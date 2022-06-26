Cooler today with a chance of spotty showers, thunderstorms

Cooler air behind the front will settle in as we wrap up the weekend today. Expect partly cloudy skies, breezy winds, and temperatures in the lower 70s. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, mainly across our northern counties.
Tonight will be cool and mostly clear, with temperatures in the 50s. A beautiful start to the new workweek on Monday with highs in the 70s under sunny skies.
The nice weather comes to an end on Tuesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The highs will be in the 70s. Wednesday is shaping up to be nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s...READ MORE