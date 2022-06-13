Dangerous heat and humidity: a Heat Advisory is in effect Tuesday

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Eau Claire has not had a temperature of 98 or above since 2012. That may change on Tuesday, as our forecast high for Eau Claire is 98. Temperature forecasts this high are very tough because it's fairly common for the Chippewa Valley to warm into the 90s.
In addition, dew points will continue to rise. They were already climbing through the 60s today, which is where we really begin to feel humidity. With high dewpoints and temperatures, the heat index is expected to climb into the low 100s by tomorrow afternoon.
It's fairly rare for Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley to reach a heat index of 100 or higher, but with high dewpoints and clear skies, it is possible. Nonetheless, even if it doesn't get as warm as possible, it'll still feel like the mid to upper 90s for most off the day and possibly near or above 100.
Therefore, a Heat Advisory is in effect for all of Western Wisconsin from...