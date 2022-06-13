Dangerous heat and humidity: a Heat Advisory is in effect Tuesday

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Eau Claire has not had a temperature of 98 or above since 2012. That may change on Tuesday, as our forecast high for Eau Claire is 98. Temperature forecasts this high are very tough because it's fairly common for the Chippewa Valley to warm into the 90s.

In addition, dew points will continue to rise. They were already climbing through the 60s today, which is where we really begin to feel humidity. With high dewpoints and temperatures, the heat index is expected to climb into the low 100s by tomorrow afternoon.

It's fairly rare for Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley to reach a heat index of 100 or higher, but with high dewpoints and clear skies, it is possible. Nonetheless, even if it doesn't get as warm as possible, it'll still feel like the mid to upper 90s for most off the day and possibly near or above 100.

Therefore, a Heat Advisory is in effect for all of Western Wisconsin from...

