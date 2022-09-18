Dangerous humidity before our week ends with cool temps

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Today was relatively cool with temps in the lower 70s, as well as a nice breeze. However we are still in the humid category with dewpoints in the low 60s. Tonight our dewpoint will drop to more comfortable levels with temps in the low 50s, making for a very nice night. Though, the next couple of days look to heat up, and by the end of the week cool down.
Tomorrow is going to be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine, and a bit of humidity. Tomorrow night will be a little warmer with temps in the low 60s. Very early Tuesday morning has a slight chance of storms, but thankfully this will be around 3 am with the rest of the day being warm.
Temps for Tuesday are going to be in the 80s, making for a warm day, though humidity will be.. READ MORE