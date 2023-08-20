 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 95 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to
10 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM
Wednesday to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will be hot by mid morning,
which poses a threat to people outdoors participating in sports
and other activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Know
the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce
risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Dangerous levels of heat and humidity on the way as heat indices reach 100°+

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:

This weekend, heat indices topped out near or at 100°. However, for Sunday, we cooled down slightly where the humidity is a little less present. Unfortunately for those that don't like the heat, today's weather won't continue for long as dangerous humidity is on the way. 

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for St.Croix, Pierce, Pepin, Buffalo, and Trempealeau County starting Tuesday morning through Thursday evening. 

Heat indices are expected to reach up up to 110° which will be dangerous for those outside for an extended period of time with heat illnesses possible. Now is the time for those outside during the watch to plan accordingly to know where you can cooldown. 

For more information about the heat and humidity, click here. 

