Dangerous levels of heat and humidity on the way as heat indices reach 100°+

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
This weekend, heat indices topped out near or at 100°. However, for Sunday, we cooled down slightly where the humidity is a little less present. Unfortunately for those that don't like the heat, today's weather won't continue for long as dangerous humidity is on the way.
An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for St.Croix, Pierce, Pepin, Buffalo, and Trempealeau County starting Tuesday morning through Thursday evening.
Heat indices are expected to reach up up to 110° which will be dangerous for those outside for an extended period of time with heat illnesses possible. Now is the time for those outside during the watch to plan accordingly to know where you can cooldown.
For more information about the heat and humidity, click here.