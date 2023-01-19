Dangerous road conditions this morning as heavy snow continues to fall

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Snow is already beginning to fall, and at a steady pace. Along with the snow, we are getting strong winds. These two conditions will continue to impact roads throughout the morning and afternoon hours, leading to roads dangerous to drive on.
Roads across the Chippewa Valley are either covered in snow or slippery. As more snow falls, roads will only continue to worsen throughout the morning.
Along with snow on the roads, due to strong winds gusting up to 30+ mph, visibility at times will be brought down to 1/4 of a mile.
