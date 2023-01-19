 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY...

.Snow will begin to push north over the Interstate 90 corridor in
southern Minnesota this evening, spreading northeast overnight
through Thursday morning. The snow is likely to be heaviest
overnight, with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible at times
across southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. 5 to
8 inches are likely in the Winter Storm Warning, with lesser
amounts expected in the Winter Weather Advisory. Northeast winds
will turn more northerly on Thursday. Wind gusts between 20 to
25 mph are possible. Some minor blowing snow is possible along
the Interstate 90 corridor, but it is not expected to be a
significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end
from southwest to northeast on Thursday.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7
inches.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Washington County. In Wisconsin, St.
Croix County.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Dangerous road conditions this morning as heavy snow continues to fall

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:

Snow is already beginning to fall, and at a steady pace. Along with the snow, we are getting strong winds. These two conditions will continue to impact roads throughout the morning and afternoon hours, leading to roads dangerous to drive on. 

Roads across the Chippewa Valley are either covered in snow or slippery. As more snow falls, roads will only continue to worsen throughout the morning.

Along with snow on the roads, due to strong winds gusting up to 30+ mph, visibility at times will be brought down to 1/4 of a mile. 

