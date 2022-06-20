Dangerous temps lead us to the summer solstice; scattered storms in the mix

An absolute scorcher is on the way Monday to kickstart your work week. We'll see some sticky weather the first few days of the week that might lead to an isolated storm or two.
A heat advisory is in place across the Chippewa Valley from 1 PM Monday till 1 AM Tuesday.
Temperatures will rise to the upper 90s with dewpoints in the 70s. High temps and dewpoints will put heat indices over 100+ degrees. This is dangerous and can lead to heat stroke, so stay hydrated and take regular breaks from the outdoors.
It will be breezy through the afternoon with winds from the south at 5 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.
Monday will be sunny with clouds rolling through into the evening. As a cold front moves through northwest Wisconsin overnight, scattered showers...READ MORE.