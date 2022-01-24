Dangerously cold temps and wind chills through Wednesday morning

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It was not a warm day in Western Wisconsin today, but at least temperatures were above zero. That does not look likely tomorrow. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 9pm tonight through 10am on Wednesday.
Wind chills will likely remain colder than -15 even at the warmest part of tomorrow morning. Tonight's lows will be between -10 and -20 with wind chills -20 to -35.
While wind chills won't rise even close to zero tomorrow, the temps may barely get there, but there's a chance that highs remain in the negatives despite the sunshine especially north of Eau Claire.
Tomorrow night looks to have even colder temps with expected lows between -15 and -25 with typically cold spots pushing -30 or colder. Wind chills...