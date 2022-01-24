 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Dangerously cold temps and wind chills through Wednesday morning

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer: 

It was not a warm day in Western Wisconsin today, but at least temperatures were above zero. That does not look likely tomorrow. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 9pm tonight through 10am on Wednesday.

Wind chills will likely remain colder than -15 even at the warmest part of tomorrow morning. Tonight's lows will be between -10 and -20 with wind chills -20 to -35.

While wind chills won't rise even close to zero tomorrow, the temps may barely get there, but there's a chance that highs remain in the negatives despite the sunshine especially north of Eau Claire.

Tomorrow night looks to have even colder temps with expected lows between -15 and -25 with typically cold spots pushing -30 or colder. Wind chills... READ MORE

