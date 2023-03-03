Daylight continuing to increase, though chances for rain and/or snow return this weekend

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
The spring equinox, commonly known as the first day of spring, is approaching. Eau Claire will actually get 12 hours and 9 minutes of daylight on the March 20 equinox, mainly because we define sunrise as when we can see top of sun on the east horizon and sunset isn't until top of sun disappears on west horizon. There is exactly 12 hours between when the middle of the sun hits the horizon.
Friday had just 44 minutes below the 12 hours of daylight mark, and daylight is increasing at just over 3 minutes gained each day. Sunset tonight was 5:56pm in Eau Claire, and will be at 6pm on Monday. We'll wait less than a week until our first 7pm sunset the following Sunday evening, but that's because clocks will "spring forward" as Daylight Saving Time begins.
Highs Friday pushed close to the 40 degree across Western Wisconsin. While the sky was mostly cloudy today, the clouds were thin enough to see sun through them at times, so it felt even nicer at times.
It will remain cloudy for most of the day Saturday, meaning even a few peeks of sunshine isn't likely for most. A few flurries...