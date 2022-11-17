Deer Gun Hunting Opener is going to be cold, but with some fresh tracking snow

We've taken another step towards deep winter. A fresh layer of snow followed by the coldest temps of the season enter the forecast by this weekend.
Thursday will be cloudy and cold. Temps will sit in the upper 20s. Wind chills will be in the teens. Winds will come in from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph.
Scattered snow showers are most likely in the morning. We'll see another round of brief, light to moderate snow fall around the evening commute as a cold front passes.
We're looking at another...READ MORE.