Deer hunting forecast: opening day looks cold with perhaps some light snow or flurries in the morning

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
While Wisconsin's gun deer hunting season officially opens on Saturday, many hunters are preparing to head out today or tomorrow already. While waiting patiently for dat turdy pointer, it looks to be a chilly day out in the woods all across the state, but especially in Western Wisconsin.
Expect temperatures to be at their warmest in the morning in the upper teens with some flurries or light snow possible. Temps will fall to the mid teens by late afternoon, and wind chills will likely be in the single digits all day long. Hunters: good luck, stay safe, and stay warm!
Temperatures this evening are in the teens and 20s, but it feels like the low to mid teens with some spots already feeling like the single digits. Light snow showers...