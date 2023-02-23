Despite ending up on lower end of our forecast, this has been Eau Claire's 15th largest snow storm (3 days or fewer)

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Quite a bit of snow added up across Western Wisconsin over the past few days as a long-duration snow storm moved through. Weather Tracker Alex in Eagle Point measured 16" for the 3-day storm total (since Tuesday) and has measured 22" since Monday.
Despite being on the lower end of our 3-day snow forecast, this storm was still historic. Eau Claire's 12.4" since Tuesday ranks 15th on the 3-day (or fewer) list of largest snow storms. It was only the 18th time Eau Claire received a foot or more in a 3-day stretch since more detailed snow reports are available since 1949.
Eau Claire picked up 13.3" since Monday, making this week the 23rd snowiest month of February. There hasn't been any other snow this month so far, but there is another chance or two in the next week before March begins.
Until then, temps will get... READ MORE