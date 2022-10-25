Despite recent rain, year-to-date rain deficit continues to grow

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Just over 1/2" rain fell in Eau Claire yesterday with totals across Western Wisconsin ranging from 1/10" up to 1". Both the official weather station at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport on the north side of the city and our studio's rain gauge on the far south side measured exactly 0.56" rain.
That is the most rain Eau Claire has picked up in a single calendar day in over one month. Since that day when the airport measured 0.88" on September 24, there was only one day that even picked up over 1/4" up until yesterday.
While an average October has over 2" rain-to-date by the 25th of the month, this year has just over 3/4". The deficit has grown since the start of meteorological fall on September 1, and the deficit was already the largest of the year-to-date at the start of October, which has only worsened as the month has progressed.
Temperatures are a lot cooler today than they were yesterday. Before the cold front came through, temps were in the low 70s. Today, highs were in the mid 40s...