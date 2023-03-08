Details for Thursday night's snow storm becoming clearer with heaviest snow staying south of US-10

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures once again climbed above 40 degrees in the Chippewa Valley this afternoon, and snow continued to melt. Highs were in the mid 40s from Winona towards Black River Falls and south.
There actually was a lot of radar activity this afternoon and evening, but dry air in the lowest few thousand feet of the atmosphere evaporated most of the rain and snow that showed up on radar.
A few flurries or brief snow showers remain possible this evening before moving out to the north overnight.
A few flurries are possible again tomorrow morning, but don't expect widespread snow until at least early afternoon but more likely not until after 3pm for areas near the Mississippi River and moving up... READ MORE