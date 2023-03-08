 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.

* WHERE...Pierce, Pepin and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Details for Thursday night's snow storm becoming clearer with heaviest snow staying south of US-10

  • 0
Snowball Making Forecast.png

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Temperatures once again climbed above 40 degrees in the Chippewa Valley this afternoon, and snow continued to melt. Highs were in the mid 40s from Winona towards Black River Falls and south.

There actually was a lot of radar activity this afternoon and evening, but dry air in the lowest few thousand feet of the atmosphere evaporated most of the rain and snow that showed up on radar.

A few flurries or brief snow showers remain possible this evening before moving out to the north overnight.

A few flurries are possible again tomorrow morning, but don't expect widespread snow until at least early afternoon but more likely not until after 3pm for areas near the Mississippi River and moving up... READ MORE

Send News 18 your weather and pet photos here