Dew points to drop but remain humid after this evening's cold front/storm chances

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Heat and humidity continued today. Highs topped out near 90 west of Eau Claire and in the low to mid 80s to the east. Temps were slightly cooler today compared to yesterday as there was a bit more cloud cover and even a few weak showers midday.
Dew points remained in the mid to upper 60s for most of the day, making it feel very humid for yet another day. A cold front will move through this evening and bring at least a little relief from the heat and humidity.
Ahead of this front, a few showers and storms could form. Best chances are further north and east where mid-atmosphere temps aren't as warm. This warm mid-level air resists the rising motion necessary to create strong storms.
Any storm that can rise through this warm air, called a cap, could become strong to severe this evening.. READ MORE