Dewpoints remain dry ahead of weekend rain chances

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
High temperatures were warmer than yesterday, ranging from the mid 70s up to the low 80s, which is slightly above average. We can thank today's sunshine for the warmth. Temps will fall tonight back to the low 50s, but clouds will increase.
Dewpoints continued their dry trend today, but will not remain dry for much longer as humidity will increase after the weekend rain chances.
Rain chances begin Friday afternoon, though expect them to be scattered and similar to the round of rain we had on Thursday with not a lot of precipitation adding up. Widespread rain develops... READ MORE