Don't forget sunscreen on this perfect summer day! Steamy weather brings storms this weekend

It's a perfect summer forecast. Loads of sun, no wind, no humidity and no rain.

We only get this perfection for a day though. Then, the humidity makes things sticky again Friday. 

Thursday will be sunny and bright with high temps in the low to mid 80s. Dew points will stay in the mid 50s to near 60, so it won't be too humid. 

Winds will be light as high pressure floats across the upper Midwest. We'll see those increase though heading into Friday as a warm front moves in.

Don't forget the sunscreen! The UV-Index is at an 8, meaning only 15 to 20 minutes until you burn on unprotected skin...READ MORE.

