Dreary days ahead: Remember to turn on headlights when driving in rain or snow

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Today's Severe Weather Awareness Week topic is on the dangers of flooding. The biggest danger is on the road as most flooding related deaths occur in or around cars. It only takes between 12 and 24 inches of moving water to carry way even large trucks and semis, bringing them into deeper water.
Scattered showers moved in this afternoon across the Chippewa Valley, and these chances will continue as a low pressure system slowly moves through Wisconsin over the next couple of days.
When driving even during the day, using your headlights helps others see your car. While most cars have automatic lights, the light sensor won't turn the lights on in the rain or snow during the day.
There's also a chance for some snow... READ MORE