Dreary end to the weekend

Morning fog will dissipate by the afternoon with a slight chance of showers, with highs in the 60s.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected Sunday night with fog developing. Fog dissipates Monday morning along with rain showers. The skies clear Monday afternoon as temperatures rise into the 60s.
Monday night's weather will be partly cloudy, with lows near 50. Tuesday will be partly cloudy, with highs in the 70s. Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday night with the arrival of showers late... READ MORE