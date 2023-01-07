Drier, warmer weather pattern ahead for the Chippewa Valley

High pressure remains in control as we go into the remainder of the weekend. Freezing Fog will develop tonight and linger into Sunday morning. This could result in slippery road conditions. Temperatures will be in the single digits.
Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Sunday as we wrap up the weekend. Temperatures will climb to the lower 20s. Fog is possible Sunday night. Temperatures will bottom out in the teens.
We kick off the new week on Monday with freezing fog during the morning. Expect the freezing fog to clear by midday. Expect mostly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures in the upper 20s. READ MORE...