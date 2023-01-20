Drier weather and average temps in the forecast as cool air continues to move through the entire U.S.

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
The Snowstorm is finally out of the area, and the Chippewa Valley is now moving towards drier weather. Along with the drier weather, we also will be in for some cooler temperatures. The good news is that these temperatures are still above average.
For today, we are starting out with relatively strong winds with gusts of 20+ mph from the north. This means that you might feel the wind a bit, especially with it bringing in cool air.
