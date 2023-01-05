Drier weather in the forecast after today's scattered snow showers

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Today will mark the end to the winter storm that we have been experiencing for the last couple of days. This means we can finally take a break in any snow fall for a little while. The good news is that for those that enjoy outdoor activities involving snow, it is here to stay.
Going on your morning commute will once again be a little hazardous as the wintry mix from last night froze once more. Like yesterday as well, layers of ice can be hidden underneath the snow, so make sure to be extra careful while out in the early morning hours.
By the afternoon, we will be clear of snow, which means snowplows can catch up to the snow. However, there still is a chance for... READ MORE