Drier with more sunshine Tuesday, before rain picks up Wednesday

There is little in the way of change with the forecast Tuesday. Temperatures will be near average and there is a slim chance for a few isolated showers.
There were a few showers mainly northwest of Eau Claire in the early morning hours. Most of your Tuesday will actually be partly cloudy and dry. High temperatures will be right near 80.
Dew points remain low and comfortable. Winds will be light from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
Overnight, low temps fall into the upper 50s as patchy fog forms for early Wednesday.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temps climbing back towards 80. There is a chance for scattered showers and storms Wednesday