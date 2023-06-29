 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHERN, AND EASTERN
WISCONSIN UNTIL NOON FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 and Ozone which will remain in effect
until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Adams, Brown, Buffalo, Calumet,
Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door, Dunn, Eau
Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Grant, Green, Green Lake,
Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse,
Lafayette, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette -
North, Marinette - South, Marquette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Monroe,
Oconto - North, Oconto - South, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee,
Pepin, Pierce, Portage, Price, Racine, Richland, Rock, Rusk, Saint
Croix, Sauk, Shawano, Sheboygan, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon,
Vilas, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago, Wood.

Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both PM2.5
and Ozone. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and
children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and consider
avoiding all physical outdoor activities; everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding prolonged
or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Drought and precipitation deficit worsens across Western Wisconsin as rain chances look slim until the 4th of July

  • Updated
  • 0
Drought Monitor with categories.png

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

It was a more typical summer day across the Chippewa Valley with highs in the mid to upper 80s and dew points on the humid side in the low to mid 60s. The dew points should drop overnight back towards 60 and then hover in the upper 50s to low 60s tomorrow, so it'll feel a bit humid but not as humid as today was.

Expect similar humidity through the weekend with dew points ranging from the upper 50s to the low 60s and possibly flirting with the mid 60s at times. Expect humidity to increase next Monday and especially Tuesday for the 4th of July, which unfortunately is when the next decent chance for rain will arrive.

Air quality is finally improving across Western Wisconsin with even a little green in the area signaling good air quality, though most of the Chippewa Valley is still in the yellow moderate area, but that's still a lot better than the orange and red levels that have been affecting us for the past couple of weeks.

We'll at least have a little bit of a break from the worst... READ MORE

