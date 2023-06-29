Drought and precipitation deficit worsens across Western Wisconsin as rain chances look slim until the 4th of July

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It was a more typical summer day across the Chippewa Valley with highs in the mid to upper 80s and dew points on the humid side in the low to mid 60s. The dew points should drop overnight back towards 60 and then hover in the upper 50s to low 60s tomorrow, so it'll feel a bit humid but not as humid as today was.
Expect similar humidity through the weekend with dew points ranging from the upper 50s to the low 60s and possibly flirting with the mid 60s at times. Expect humidity to increase next Monday and especially Tuesday for the 4th of July, which unfortunately is when the next decent chance for rain will arrive.
Air quality is finally improving across Western Wisconsin with even a little green in the area signaling good air quality, though most of the Chippewa Valley is still in the yellow moderate area, but that's still a lot better than the orange and red levels that have been affecting us for the past couple of weeks.
We'll at least have a little bit of a break from the worst... READ MORE