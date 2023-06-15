Drought conditions expand across Wisconsin, a few slight rain chances return to forecast

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
The Air Quality Alert will continue until midnight, though the air quality has been improving across the Chippewa Valley throughout the day.
Still, orange level impact from wildfire smoke pollution is possible through midnight with yellow level continuing, though yellow level, aka moderate impact, does not trigger an alert, which is why it will be allowed to expire tonight.
The other issue remains our dry spell. Last month ended nearly two inches below average, and June is also below average. Eau Claire got lucky to have gotten what fell, too, as the storm last Saturday that brought 1/2" to the city was in a broken line of scattered storms, thus not everywhere got rain and others that got rain didn't pick up that much.
