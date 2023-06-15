 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to impact the
surface across southwest Wisconsin this morning. As daytime
heating and vertical mixing increases, surface smoke impacts may
also increase, spreading north and east.

The highest PM2.5 concentrations are anticipated in the southwest
and Mississippi River Valley today, where the air quality index
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to
the UNHEALTHY level. In these areas, people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Drought conditions expand across Wisconsin, a few slight rain chances return to forecast

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

The Air Quality Alert will continue until midnight, though the air quality has been improving across the Chippewa Valley throughout the day.

Still, orange level impact from wildfire smoke pollution is possible through midnight with yellow level continuing, though yellow level, aka moderate impact, does not trigger an alert, which is why it will be allowed to expire tonight.

The other issue remains our dry spell. Last month ended nearly two inches below average, and June is also below average. Eau Claire got lucky to have gotten what fell, too, as the storm last Saturday that brought 1/2" to the city was in a broken line of scattered storms, thus not everywhere got rain and others that got rain didn't pick up that much.

The Drought Monitor gets updated once a week every Thursday, and this week brings a decent expansion of... READ MORE

