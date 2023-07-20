Drought conditions improved this past week, but only a few rain chances exist as temps get hotter into next week

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures were much cooler today after the cold front passed through last night, bringing strong to severe storms that dropped hail as large as golf to tennis ball size near Rice Lake along with isolated downbursts producing straight-line wind damage. A tornado may have touched down near Siren as well, and the National Weather Service is investigating.
Yesterday's storms also brought impressive rain totals to some, but not all, as expected. A swath of 1" or more rain fell from central St. Croix County to northeastern Eau Claire County, including at the Menomonie and Eau Claire airports. Heavy rain was also experienced between Rice Lake and Ladysmith, but less than 1" was measured at those airports just outside of the radar-estimated heaviest areas.
Yesterday's rain was not included in this week's drought analysis. The new drought monitor is released each Thursday morning, but uses rain and forecast data through only Tuesday. Still, there was some improvement... READ MORE