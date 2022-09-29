Drought conditions worsen in Wisconsin with only a few slight chances for rain in the forecast

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures were a bit warmer last night into this morning than they were yesterday morning, but temps near or below 32 were again reported mainly east of highway 53, though the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport again reported a freeze with a low of exactly 32.
Areas to the west were closer to 40 this morning. Temps warmed this afternoon back into the 60s and a few spots hit 70s closer to the Minnesota border. Expect even warmer temperatures through the weekend.
The forecast continues to look very dry with only a couple slight chances for rain over the next week, and none of these slight chances look to bring widespread meaningful rain totals.
Much of the northern and western parts of the state are at least considered "Abnormally Dry" by the Climate Prediction Center (CPC), which is on the edge of being officially classified as a drought... READ MORE