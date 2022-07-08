Drought develops in parts of Western Wisconsin

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Lack of both recent rain and below average precipitation for the past several months now has lead to the development of a drought for northern Pierce, most of St. Croix, northwest Dunn, southeast Polk, most of Barron, and northern Rusk counties.
All of Western Wisconsin is below average in precipitation, but to be in a drought, there needs to be a stretch of at least several months of a large enough precipitation deficit, the exact criteria are set by the CPC and can be different in different spots due to changes in soil type, elevation, etc.
If there's one benefit to this dry stretch for most, it's that everyone in the Chippewa Valley will experience a nearly perfect weather day on...